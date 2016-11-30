Ceremony for new vice-chancellor of university in Lancaster

A new vice-chancellor has been inaugurated at Lancaster’s University of Cumbria.

Professor Julie Mennell was officially installed in the post by Dr John Sentamu, university chancellor and Archbishop of York, during a ceremony at Carlisle Cathedral.

In her inaugural speech, Professor Mennell said: “I make a firm commitment to all of you here today to ensure that, as the university’s new vice chancellor, I provide the leadership, directly and by supporting and empowering others, needed for us to enable and inspire success.”

Professor Mennell was previously at the University of Sunderland as deputy vice chancellor and has also held senior positions at Northumbria and Teesside universities.