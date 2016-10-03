Celebrating young community heroes

The search is on to find Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year 2017 as part of a countywide competition.

This year, High Sheriff John Barnett MBE DL is welcoming applications involving young people who have put others first.

He said: “Sometimes young people receive negative coverage in the media but my experience has always been that the vast majority are hardworking and help others.

“Perhaps you know someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty at school, a young charity fundraiser or they may be a young carer who looks after a family member – whatever they have done, we’d like to hear about it and they may win the top prize!”

The annual awards celebrate youths, up to age 21, who have helped either their local neighbourhood, an individual, family member or local organisation.

The University of Central Lancashire will sponsor this year’s awards, and are happy to be supporting the scheme.

Vice Chancellor Mike Thomas said: “Our young people play a huge role in making local communities safer and better places to live and it is extremely important that we recognise and celebrate their achievements. Many step out of their comfort zones to make a difference and crucially they act as powerful ambassadors for inspiring positive change in others.”

Winners and runners up are selected by the High Sheriff and a panel of judges from the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), Lancashire Constabulary, the University of Central Lancashire and the former High Sheriff Rodney Swarbrick, who initiated the award.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Steve Finnigan said: “This award highlights the contribution that young people can make towards supporting people in their communities, helping to reduce vulnerability and build community resilience.

“Our Volunteer Police Cadets are an example of that as they show that young people have a lot to offer and I am really pleased to play a part in making sure that young people get the recognition and support they deserve.”

All finalists will be invited to attend a presentation at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters in March 2017 where the winner will receive £500 along with a specially commissioned trophy and certificate from the High Sheriff and Chief Constable Steve Finnigan.

The closing date for nominations is 31st January 2017. Approval of a parent or guardian is needed for the nomination, subsequent publicity and any future events involving the finalists.

Application forms can be completed online at www.lanpac.co.uk