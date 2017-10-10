Search

CCTV appeal after glasses theft

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a theft offence at a Carnforth opticians.
Police want to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images after hundreds of pounds worth of glasses were stolen from an opticians in Carnforth.

At around 5pm on Friday October 6, a man with a Scottish accent walked into Butterfields Opticians on Market Street.

Police believe he choose several pairs of glasses, dropped them down his top, then walked out without making any attempt to pay for them.

If you have any information then please email 659@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

