CBeebies duo to star at Chorley’s Picnic in the Park

CBeebies presenters are part of a line up of entertainment at this year’s Picnic in the Park in Chorley.

Sid and Rebecca of the show Let’s Play will take to the stage for the annual event, which is in it’s eighth year.

As well as performances from the television duo, Chorley Council is bringing the family stage show to Astley Park with children’s entertainers, top local bands and singers.

Chris Sinnott, director of policy and governance, who has responsibility for events at Chorley Council, said: “Acts from CBeebies have always proved popular with families at our annual Picnic in the Park event so we’re really excited that Sid and Rebecca from CBeebies and other exciting acts and entertainers will be coming to Astley Park.

“Picnic in the Park is a fantastic event and we’ve planned lots of activities throughout the afternoon, including two performances from Sid and Rebecca, an amazing children’s entertainer and some great up and coming bands and singers.

“There will also be lots of other great activities for everyone to have a go at, including some Get Up and Go games.

“Come rain or shine, there will be lots going on between 12noon and 4pm to keep the little ones entertained, so pack up your picnic goodies and come and sing and dance along to the family stage show.”

Picnic in the Park will feature lots of activities for children including, sports, games, arts and crafts. It takes place on Sunday, June 25 from 12noon.

Motorists going to the event are encouraged to “be considerate” of residents of Astley Village and park at Woodlands car park on Southport Road and use the Ackhurst Lodge entrance to Astley Park or park at one of the town centre car parks, which are free on Sundays and are only a short walk from the Park.