Catch-up with a coffee and bicsuit at Longridge RSPCA Charity Shop

The team at the Longridge RSPCA charity shop will host two chatty coffee morning sessions next month to share with the community more about what they do.

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch is on a drive to recruit more volunteers to support their work and will open the doors of the shop on October 2 and 3 from 10am for a biscuit and a brew.

Shops coordinator Claire Bradly Russell said: “Perspective volunteers can call in for a brew and biscuit and speak to our teams about volunteering; the role, the expectations, the branch itself and to take away some information.

“In Longridge we have a very valued and passionate volunteer Steven Margerison who tirelessly raises money and awareness for the RSPCA Preston and District Branch.

“He volunteers his time most days in many different ways including handy man jobs, skip runs and numerous fundraising events.”

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch is an independently registered charity that raises funds through our shops to support animal welfare activities locally.

Funds go towards helping hundreds of animals each year. Claire added: “We are very proud of the compassionate and committed work we do however this is not all possible without the help and support of volunteers. They all make a real and positive difference to the lives of animals and people.

“We are looking to encourage people from all backgrounds who want to contribute as much or as little time as they wish to help.”