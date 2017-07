A person has been airlifted to hospital after being trapped in an industrial conveyor.

The Lancashire Urban Search and Rescue Team was called out to a commercial property on Horby Road, Claughton, near Lancaster, after a person became trapped under an industrial conveyor, fire crews said.

Fire fighters from Bolton-le-Sands worked with paramedics and used specialist equipment to release the casuality, who was airlifted to hospital at around 9am on Saturday.

Their condition is not known.