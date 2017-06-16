Carnforth teenager missing

Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl has gone missing from the Carnforth area.

Dannii Sproat was last seen around 12.40pm yesterday (June 15) in the Eight Acre Lane area of Yealand Redmayne.

She is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with long, dark brown hair.

She was wearing a black coat, black leggings and rose gold trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Police are very concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to contact officers.

PC Kathryn Bond, of Lancashire Police, said: “Dannii is missing and we need to find her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“I would also ask Dannii, if she sees this appeal to contact us to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0857 of June 15.