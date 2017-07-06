Caritas Care in Preston wins award for its Dear Adopter campaign

A Preston adoption and fostering agency has been honoured with the Charity/Not for Profit Award for their work with PR agency Viva.

Caritas Care was presented with the gong for its Dear Adopter campaign at the PRCA Dare Awards – North – which celebrate excellence within the PR industry.

The campaign aimed to address concerns about the process of adoption through a series of letters written candidly from people who had experienced adoption for themselves.

It aimed to dispel myths surrounding adoption – fears about the process of applying, questions about whether the child will love their new adoptive family, adoption in the LGBT community and for black and ethnic minorities, plus options for single parents and children who wait longer to be placed.

Lindsey Duckworth, at Caritas Care, said: “The Dear Adopter campaign has given us a real insight into the thoughts and emotions of adoptive parents. The positive feedback we’ve received from professionals, adopters and the public has been remarkable.”

The campaign was led by Viva PR’s Rachel Pinder and Abigail Fraser-Kelly.

