Caritas Care gears up for Adoption Fortnight

Caritas Care believes that everyone deserves chances, choices and opportunities to live the best lives they can.

The charity’s headquarters is based in Tulketh Road, Preston, where a range of services and projects are run which are dedicated to making a positive difference to the lives of all children, families and communities. Its adoption service has offices in Preston, Carlisle, Manchester, Salford and Warrington. Their diverse range of services support people through adoption and fostering, as well as disability support services, homelessness facilities and ex offender programmes.

This month Caritas Care is getting ready to be part of North West Adoption Fortnight, which starts on April 17 – and its team will be out and about spreading the word about adoption across the region.

Service manager, Susan Swarbrick, says: “The experienced team at Caritas Care offers an inclusive and very well supported service to all of their adoptive families, keeping the child at the centre of its focus. The teams thrive on making a positive difference to the lives of the children and families that they work with, throughout the dependent lifetime of the child. The adoption service holds an outstanding OFSTED rating and the team work hard to maintain that quality in the delivery of their service to all they work with.

“The service takes pride in finding families for children who may wait longer because of a range of issues - they may be slightly older than many adopters can consider, they may need to stay with brothers or sisters, they may have additional needs, or due to their young age there may be significant uncertainties about their future development. Adoptive families are encouraged to see the child first and are reassured that whatever children come home to them they will be able to access support throughout the dependent lifetime of their child.

“We also offer a birth records service to their adopted children. Many children who were placed historically have come forward in later life seeking important information about their history and they are fully supported through that process.”

Nancy Lee, recruitment officer (adoption and fostering), says: “I take enquiries from people who are interested in adoption, who want to know more and want to be talked through the process. I also help create awareness about adoption and the myths surrounding adoption. Some people might think they won’t be able to adopt because they don’t own their house, that they’re single or in a same sex relationship. It’s about trying to break down those barriers to adoption.”

Nicola Roberts, senior social work practitioner in adoption, says: “One day I could be at a country show on our adoption hub talking to people about adoption. The next day I could be delivering training to a group of applicants and the next I might be at the other end of the country supporting a family who are about to meet a child for the first time.

“I enjoy the diversity of the job and working really closely with families from the beginning of their adoption journey, right through to the end. We’re always here to support all our families no matter when they went through the process. The ultimate satisfaction is knowing I’ve played a part in helping a vulnerable child achieve permanence in a nurturing and loving home, and that for the adopters their family is complete.”

Julia Seeds social work assistant (adoption), says: “It’s a pleasure being part of Caritas Care’s adoption service. We put children and families at the heart our work and strive to enable them to lead happy, fulfilled lives. It’s so rewarding to play a part in helping children find their forever-families.”

Caritas Care is holding two events during Adoption Fortnight.

Meet our Adopter will take place at Marian House, Beech Grove, Preston, on Thursday April 20, from 6pm until 7.30pm.

This will also be a great opportunity to come and chat to adopters who are happy to share their personal experience of adoption and the process.

If you are unable to attend call on free phone 0800 652 6955 for more information.

There is also an information event at Booths, in Millbrook Way, Penwortham, from 10am until 4pm.

For information about adopting with Caritas Care call 01772 732313, email info@caritascare.org.uk or visit www.caritascare-idopt.org.uk

