Caritas Care adopts the right work ethos

Caritas Care believes that everyone deserves chances, choices and opportunities to live the best lives they can.

The charity’s headquarters is based in Tulketh Road, Preston, where a range of services and projects are run which are dedicated to making a positive difference to the lives of all children, families and communities. Its adoption service has offices in Preston, Carlisle, Manchester, Salford and Warrington. Their diverse range of services support people through adoption and fostering, as well as disability support services, homelessness facilities and ex offender programmes.

Service manager, Susan Swarbrick, says: “The experienced team at Caritas Care thrives on making a positive difference to the lives of the children and families that they work with, throughout the dependent lifetime of the child.”

Nancy Lee, recruitment officer (adoption and fostering), says: “I take enquiries from people who are interested in adoption, who want to know more and want to be talked through the process. I also help create awareness about adoption and the myths surrounding adoption. Some people might think they won’t be able to adopt because they don’t own their house, that they’re single or in a same sex relationship. It’s about trying to break down those barriers to adoption.

Nancy Lee

“I meet a lot of people from all different walks of life. I personally enjoy the fact that I’m that tiny cog in the wheel to help create families. I enjoy being part of that process to help people who would really like to offer a child a home,”

Nicola Roberts, senior social work practitioner in adoption, says: “One day I could be at a country show on our adoption hub talking to people about adoption. The next day I could be delivering training to a group of applicants and the next I might be at the other end of the country supporting a family who are about to meet a child for the first time.

“I enjoy the diversity of the job and working really closely with families from the beginning of their adoption journey, right through to the end. We’re always here to support all our families no matter when they went through the process. The ultimate satisfaction is knowing I’ve played a part in helping a vulnerable child achieve permanence in a nurturing and loving home, and that for the adopters their family is complete.”

Julia Seeds social work assistant (adoption), says: “I support prospective adopters during every step of their journey - through recruitment, assessment, family finding and beyond. No two days are the same in my role and I love this diversity. I work across Lancashire, Manchester and Cumbria supporting families and delivering training, parents’ groups and children’s groups. I work collaboratively with other professionals during family finding, attending events and meetings. It’s a pleasure being part of Caritas Care’s adoption service and working with such a friendly, knowledgeable and experienced team. We put children and families at the heart our work and strive to enable them to lead happy, fulfilled lives. It’s so rewarding to play a part in helping children find their forever-families.”

