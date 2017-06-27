Car bursts into flames at roadside in Preston

A car burst into flames at the side of a road in Preston last night as its owner was making his way home from work, say fire fighters.

A crew from Preston found the black Chevrolet "well alight" when they attended the scene on Plungington Road at around 9pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a vehicle fire which seemed to originate from the engine compartment. When we arrived there were a lot of people standing around the area and lots of smoke was coming from the car.

"We used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"Thankfully, the driver wasn't injured. He'd only travelled a short distance from Blackpool Road when he smelt smoke and got out of his car."

Fire services have confirmed that the fire is being treated as accidental.

Nobody was injured during the incident.