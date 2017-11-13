Cancer Research UK raises awareness in Preston

Cancer Research UK’s awareness roadshow team will be in Preston this week.

The Cancer Awareness Roadshow will be in St George’s Shopping Centre, Friargate between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday November 14 and 15.

Visitors can make a pledge setting out their plans for a healthier lifestyle - such as stopping smoking or starting to walk to work - as well as get information from nurses about how to make positive health changes.

Nurses on the roadshows will provide information on how to spot cancer early and offer information about making small lifestyle changes that could make a big difference.

According to Cancer Research UK, more than four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented, largely through lifestyle changes.

Not smoking is the best thing people can do to reduce the risk of cancer. After smoking, obesity is the single biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, and is linked to thirteen different types of cancer including bowel, breast (after the menopause), and pancreatic.

This year’s visitors can hold “fat lumps” – a prop designed to show what 1lb or 5lbs of fat looks like - or view the tar jar showing the effect of smoking 10 cigarettes-a-day for a year.

There’s also the chance to have a conversation with a nurse and the Cancer Research UK team can put people in touch with other health services in their area such as stop smoking services, which are the most effective way to stop smoking.

Jessica Turner, Senior Cancer Awareness Nurse for Cancer Research UK in the North West, said: "We are hoping to talk to men and women, young and old about the small steps we can all take to reduce the risk of cancer and about why it’s important to tell their doctor if they notice any unusual or persistent changes to their body.”

To find out more about the Cancer Awareness Roadshow or how to reduce the risk of cancer and detect it early, visit http://www.cancerawarenessroadshow.org.uk or follow the North West Roadshow team on Twitter @CRUKroadshow_NW #YourHealthMatters