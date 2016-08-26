Can you help fund a defibrillator for a gym?

A sporting club is appealing for help in raising funds for life-saving defibrillators.

The City of Preston Gymnastics Club, based in Campbell Street is hoping to raise more than £1,200 to fund the equipment, which is used to revive people who have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Zoe Gardner, chairman of the club, said: “We want people to come to us knowing we are fully trained and have amazing volunteers who can help in any emergency.

“We want people to know we are a gym that cares by going the extra mile in training our staff to help in any emergency.

“We also want to be known as the gym with the defibrillator.

“A defibrillator costs in the region of £1,200 which includes in-depth training for our staff and dedicated volunteers.

“We are also looking for any sponsorship for a spinal board and a major first aid kit for our gym.

“We are a charity and we try and raise as much as possible to keep the doors open.

“These items are not just for us but also our local community.”

The gym has more than 300 children doing various levels of gymnastics and it also offers a British gymnastics course for Preston City Council. It is also a dance and performance centre.

Zoe added: “We aim to increase our numbers and we want them to feel safe and secure in our own little community. We already have more than 1,000 people a week visit our fully equipped gym.

“We want them to put down the mobiles and computers and be taught a different way in life through sport and friendship.”

To offer a donation or sponsorship visit http://www.copgc.org or email copgc@live.com or call 01772 651843.