Calls for Preston shops to stop selling The Sun

Shops across Preston could stop selling The Sun newspaper, if a bid from councillors is successful.

Preston Labour councillor John Browne has submitted a notice of motion to next week’s full council, calling on shops across the city to stop selling the publication.

The call, to be debated in the Town Hall, also “applauds the group Total Eclipse of the S*n for endeavouring to rid the North West of the newspaper”.

The notice, entitled “Total Eclipse of the S*n” and seconded by fellow Labour councillor Drew Gale, said: “This motion calls on shops in the city of Preston to stop selling The Sun newspaper and condemns it for publishing ‘blatant lies’.

“On 15th April 1989 a disaster at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield led, ultimately, to the deaths of 96 innocent fans that had left home that morning to watch a football match.

“Due to crowd control mis-management, those fans whose ages ranged from 10 to 67 years old, had the life crushed out of them.

“Contrary to the facts, The Sun published a front page story with the banner headline ‘The Truth’ which contained blatant lies.

“Christine Anne Jones and Gerald Baron from Preston were 2 of the 96 people to die that day.

“For this reason the council calls on all retailers and vendors of newspapers in Preston to stop selling The Sun newspaper and applauds the group “Total Eclipse of the S*n” for endeavouring to rid the North West of the newspaper.”

A debate is due to be held on the proposal next Thursday.