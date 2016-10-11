Call to block new grammar schools

LANCASHIRE County Councillors will be asked later this week to block any moves to open new grammar schools in the county.

County Coun Nikki Hennessy has submitted a special motion to be debated by the full council on Thursday.

She wants the council to instruct Chief Executive Jo Turton to write to the Prime Minister to tell her the council will oppose the creation of new grammar schools.

She also wants the Council to pledge to ensure that “every child regardless of ability gets the best education possible” with heads, managers, parents, trade unionists working together to achieve this.

Lancashire currently has four selective grammar schools Lancaster Girls, Lancaster Royal, Clitheroe Royal and Bacup and Rawtenstall.

Coun Hennessy, who represents Ormskirk West, attacked Theresa May’s new proposals on extending grammar schools saying the Government is out of touch with what the country needs.

Her motion also argues: “Council believes that the principle of selection by ability is wrong educationally and excludes children... The principle is wrong because it assumes every child develops at the same rate.”