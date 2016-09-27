Call out for onesies in charity run

People are invited to bring out their onesies for an afternoon of colour and energetic fun to raise money for local children.

People are invited to bring out their onesies for an afternoon of colour and energetic fun to raise money for local children.

Pennine Events Ltd and Rock FM charity Cash for Kids is holding Onesie Run UK at Preston Marina on Sunday December 11.

Registration is from 10.30am, with the main event kicking off at noon.

Starting and finishing at Baffito’s waterfront restaurant, the route will follow the marina’s edge, offering three routes to run, jog or walk: 2.5km, 5km or 7km.

A lively event village and a warm-up and entertainment will get participants moving before they set off around the marina.

There will be a selfie station half way around the route, competition prizes and all runners will receive a medal.

Cash for Kids will be on site at the event to welcome and cheer participants along as well as to collect gift donations for the campaign.

A spokesman for Pennine Events said: “The Onesie Run is expected to be a fabulous, festive and fun day for the whole family.

“Cash for Kids’s mission is to respond to the needs of children in Lancashire, and they aspire to enable all children to live life to the full and achieve their individual potential.

“The campaign includes delivering initiatives for sick and underprivileged children raising money for local children and young people who are suffering from abuse or neglect and those who are disabled and have special needs or who simply need extra care or guidance.

“All the money raised on behalf of Rock FM’s Cash for Kids stays in the area it was raised in, providing a helping hand when and where it is needed most.

“With local businesses already getting involved, including Baffito’s Restaurant and Energi Trampoline Park, the event is a great opportunity to bring the community together at Christmas.”

To get involved or offer prizes and services for the goodie bags,email support@pennineevents.co.uk.

To register visit http://www.pennineevents.co.uk/onesie-run/preston-onesie-run