Cafe with a difference opens in Preston’s Harris Museum

Culture vultures calling into Preston’s iconic Harris Museum can now enjoy coffee and cake at a revamped facility that is no ordinary café.

Run by the not-for-profit organisation Calico Group, it has been set up to support community-boosting services, billed as a “cafe with a social conscience.”

The Bean Good coffee shops promote health living and reducing social isolation with customers encouraged to pass on tokens to those less fortunate who can pop in for a cuppa. A spokesman for Burnley-based Calico said: “Our group provides a range of health, care and wellbeing services across the North West, aiming to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“The pop up café at the Harris will be open Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday 11am-3.30pm. You can enjoy a fabulous range of sandwiches, homemade soup and cakes along with freshly ground coffee, milkshakes and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available.”