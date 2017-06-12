Busker raises £162 for CLIC Sargent

A licensed busker has raised more than £160 for charity.

Sophie Cox-O’Shaughnessy performed a selection of her own folk and folk rock songs and covers in Preston city centre in aid of CLIC Sargent.

She collected £162.25 for the charity which supports children suffering from cancer.

Sophie, from Preston, said: “I do fund-raising as a musician when I can. I’ve supported a few different charities and when I came across CLIC Sargent it really moved me as I think cancer is dreadful enough, let alone being a child. They need all the help they can get as life is so important and precious.

“As a solo effort (with some kind support from friends and colleagues) I have managed to raise £162.25.”

For a previous story on Sophie click here /charity-busker-talks-about-dangers-on-the-streets-of-preston-1-8534793