Where next for fracking after controversial ruling?

The Government’s ruling on fracking could lead to shale gas sites all over Lancashire, protesters said today.

Anti-fracking campaigners said approval given to exploration firm Cuadrilla to drill for gas at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, could now open the floodgates. Areas spreading south from the Fylde across the fringes of Preston, the Ribble Valley and Chorley have already been earmarked as part of possible fracking zones.

Helen Rimmer, Friends of the Earth campaigner for the North West, said the ruling was a wake-up call to other areas of Lancashire.

She said: “Most of Lancashire is licensed for potential fracking and this decision should send out a warning to every resident in Lancashire that it could be coming their way.

“Clearly other companies are going to be looking closely at what Cuadrilla has done.

“This will have an impact right across Lancashire – and we will fight it all the way.”