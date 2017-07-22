Van adds some fizz to major Preston gathering

Have your say

A VW Camper van added a touch of style to the proceedings as business people from across the city and beyond gathered in Preston’s historic Winckley Square.

The van was loaned to Preston Guild Hall by Little Limos and used as a base from which to serve drinks to guests.

Scores of people from the business community attended the Winckley Square Business Hangout this week.

The event is an ever-popular informal gathering of local business people.

Attendees meet to chat,network and have a few drinks in the agreeable surrounding of Winckley Square gardens.

There are no speeches, no strict dress code and a washing line on which companies and individuals can hang their business cards for all to see.

The event is organised by Preston Business Improvement District, part of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commercein association with Slater and Gordon.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District , said the event went well and attendees stayed dry despite the gloomy forecast of stormy weather.

He said: “It was a good turnout and we didn’t get wet! The Hangout is always a great way to meet new people in an informal environment.”

The Hangout event had to be moved while restoration work took place on the square ande its gardens.

The Hangout went on tour during the Heritage Lottery Funded work taking in different venues.

More than £1.5m was spent on the Square and gardens with drainage, new paving and a hard-standing area put down.