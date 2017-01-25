Top award for Barton Grange Garden Centre

A popular garden centre has won a prestigious award for the sixth year in a row.

Barton Grange at Brock, near Preston, won the destination garden centre of the year award from the Garden Centre Association.

Bosses say the award confirms the family-run business as the best large garden centre in the UK, with no other centre having won for more than three years running.

Company MD Guy Topping said: “It really is quite overwhelming to win this again, with so much strong competition around.

“We have a wonderful team who do a brilliant job making the garden centre what it is and I am so proud of all the people who have helped make this possible.

“Almost all our team are local people so this is a great result for the Preston area and for Lancashire.”

The announcement was made at the annual GCA conference at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews on Tuesday evening.

Barton Grange, alongside the UK’s other top garden centres, was judged and marked by the GCA on everything from its car park and plant area to restaurants and toilets.

Judges looked at the customer service, staff, product range, quality of produce, merchandising, creativity of displays and more.

Barton Grange was also presented with the award for the best Christmas displays, the best indoor lifestyle department and best garden product retailer.

Work is due to start this spring on an £8m Flower Bowl development - a multi-purpose leisure complex to be built alongside Barton Grange, including restaurants, bowling, a cinema, crazy golf, golf simulators and only the second curling rink in England.

The building will have a grass roof, which may eventually have sheep grazing on it.