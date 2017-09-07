Time capsule buried to mark history of Preston’s iconic markets

A time capsule detailing the rich history of Preston’s iconic markets has been sealed underground for the benefit of future generations.

As the development of the new Markets Quarter gathers pace, the collection of mementoes was buried under the outdoor facility before the final section of resurfacing takes place.

Peter Rankin, leader of the council burying the time capsule at Preston market

Council leader Coun Peter Rankin said the new development will form “another chapter” in the market’s story.

Current and historical photos of the market facilities and its traders have been packed into the capsule along with site plans and a plaque from the opening of the current market hall.

There are also cockle and oyster shells discarded by traders, since dug up during trenching works, and other market memorabilia.

A metal stud - bearing this year’s date - will reveal the location of the capsule, which has been buried near the bottom end of the outdoor market.

Council bosses hope the £50m redevelopment of the Markets Quarter will help to revitalise the entire city and work is expected to be complete on the market facilities in time for Christmas this year.

Coun Rankin, said: “The history of markets in Preston go back centuries with the fantastic market canopies and current indoor market the most recent significant milestones.

“By the time this capsule is unearthed our new markets will be well established in the city and will form another chapter in the markets as well as Preston’s history.”