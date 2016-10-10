Theresa May’s review of employment laws welcomed by Lancashire accountant

Lancashire accountants Danbro has hailed Prime Minister Theresa May for recognising that employment rules are “no longer suitable for the modern workplace.”

Despite a growing demand from UK businesses for temporary workers, executive chairman of Danbro Damian Broughton said recent sweeping changes by HMRC had hit consultants and self-employed people the hardest.

The new and proposed changes to employment and tax laws are forcing some contractors to accept draconian employment terms, while others are no longer allowed to claim expenses for hotels and travel to destinations hundreds of miles away.

In launching a Government review at the Conservative Party Conference, Theresa May said she wanted to be “certain that employment regulation and practices are keeping pace with the changing world of work”.

Danbro, which is headquartered in Lytham, is a founding partner in trade body PRISM which has also launched a wide-ranging investigation into the impact of changes to employment laws.

Today, Mr Broughton said scrapping expenses claims for contractors, sweeping changes to intermediary rules and complex layers of legislation were all causing confusion and major issues for flexibly-employed people.

He says: “The way people work has completely transformed in recent years and employment legislation has failed to keep up. So many companies rely on freelance experts for the skills and insights they need and this will become even more important as we move towards Brexit.

“It is absolutely critical that employment legislation is overhauled to match the modern way of working.”