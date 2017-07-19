The Naaz restaurant set to reopen three months after closing its doors

One of Lancashire’s favourite curry houses is to reopen just three months after it closed its doors.

The Naaz, which had been serving customers in Bamber Bridge for 28 years before it shut down in April, is being refurbished and should be open for business again in six to eight weeks.

We are confident we can get it back to its best

Mohammed Enayet, who already runs the Silk Route in Strand Road, Preston, has taken over and intends to re-launch the Naaz, still serving traditional Indian dishes, “but with some slight twists.”

Mohammed is from curry royalty, being the son of Mr Ali who ran Preston’s first Indian restaurant, the Kismet, from 1957 to 1990.

“It was such a shame when the Naaz closed in April, but we are confident we can get it back to its best for the people of Bamber Bridge,” he said.