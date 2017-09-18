The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?

To vote, post us the coupon in the paper every day this week stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Vote for your favourite pub here:

LP001, Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive, Penwortham, Preston

LP002, Brown Hare, Milbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston

LP003, Stanley Arms, Lancaster Road

LP004, Golden Cross, Lancaster Road LP005, Old Black Bull, Friargate, Preston

LP006, Olde Dog & Partridge, Friargate

LP007, Black Horse, Friargate, Preston

LP008, Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston

LP009, New Britannia, Heatley Street

LP010, Ale Emporium, Fylde Road, Preston

LP011, The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston

LP012, Sun Inn, Friargate, Preston

LP013, Yates, Church Street, Preston

LP014, Bull & Royal, Church Street, Preston

LP015, The Wellington, Glovers Court

LP016, Fishers, Fishergate, Preston

17, Adelphi, Fylde Street, Preston

LP018, Moorbrook Inn, North Road

LP019, Princess Alice, Cambridge Walk

LP020, New Welcome, Cambridge Walk

LP021, The Station, Butler Street, Preston

LP022, Continental, South Meadow Lane

LP023, Black Bull Inn, Pope Lane, Penwortham

LP024, Pear Tree, Leyland Road, Penwortham

LP025, The Fleece, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

LP026, Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton

LP027, Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Ashton

LP028, Pig And Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea

LP029, Wheatsheaf, Water Lane, Ashton

LP030, Ribble Pilot, Mariners Way, Ashton

LP031, Baffitos Waterfront, Navigation Way, Ashton

LP032, Brook Tavern, Brook Street

LP033, The Plungington, Lytham Road, Fulwood

LP034, Guild Merchant, Tag Lane, Ingol

LP035, The Plough, Preston Road, Grimsargh

LP036, Norman Jepson, East Link, Fulwood

LP037, Sumners, Watling Street Road, Fulwood

LP038, Withy Trees, Lytham Road, Fulwood

LP039, Sherwood, Sherwood Way, Fulwood

LP040, Anderton Arms, Longsands Lane, Fulwood

LP041, Black Bull, Garstang Road, Fulwood

LP042, Seven Stars, Leyland Lane, Leyland

LP043, Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane, Leyland

LP044, Barristers, Towngate, Leyland

LP045, Leyland Lion, Hough Lane, Leyland

LP046, The Gables, Hough Lane, Leyland

LP047, Eagle And Child, Church Lane, Leyland

LP048, Withy Arms, Worden Lane, Leyland

LP049, The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland

LP050, Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland

LP051, Railway At Leyland, Preston Road, Leyland

LP052, Rose of Farrington, Stanfield Lane, Leyland

LP053, Woodsman, Lancaster Lane, Leyland

LP054, New Holly, Lancaster Road, Forton

LP055, Horns Inn, The Avenue, Churchtown

LP056, Punch Bowl Inn, Church Street, Churchtown

LP057, Eagle & Child, High Street, Garstang

LP058, Kings Arms, High Street, Garstang

LP059, Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Garstang

LP060, Crown, High Street, Garstang

LP061, Kenils Arms, Jenils Road, Garstang

LP062, Th’Owd Tithe Barn, Church Street, Garstang

LP063, Farmers Arms, Church Street, Garstang

LP064, Royal Oak, Market Street, Garstang

LP065, Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh

LP066, Grapes Inn, Church Lane, Goosnargh

LP067, Ye Horn’s Inn, Horns Lane, Goosnargh

LP068, Green Man, Silk Mill Lane, Inglewhite

LP069, Alston Arms, Inglewhite Road, Inglewhite

LP070, Tillotsons Arms, Talbot Street, Chipping

LP071, Dog & Partridge, Hesketh Lane, Chipping

LP072, Old Oak, Preston Road, Longridge

LP073, White Bull, Preston Road, Longridge

LP074, Towneley Arms, Berry Lane, Longridge

LP075, Bull & Royal, Derby Road, Longridge

LP076, Forrest Arms, Derby Road, Longridge

LP077, Phantom Winger, Garstang Road, Fulwood

LP078, Plough At Eaves, Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton

LP079, Running Pump, Catforth Road, Woodplumpton

LP080, Wheatsheaf, Woodplumton Road, Woodplumpton

LP081, Ancient Oak, Merrytrees Lane, Cottam

LP082, Smiths Arms, Lea Lane, Lea Town

LP083, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town

LP084, Sitting Goose, Lea Lane, Lea Town

LP085, Hand And Dagger, Salwick Road, Salwick

LP086, Derby Arms, Preston Road, Inskip

LP087, Lea Gate, Blackpool Road, Lea

LP088, Windmill Tavern, Clifton Lane, Clifton

LP089, Smithy Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole

LP090, Farmers Arms, Wham Lane, Whitestake

LP091, Black Bull, Liverpool Road, Longton

LP092, Red Lion, Liverpool Road, Longton

LP093, Golden Ball, Liverpool Road, Longton

LP094, Longton Arms, Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge

LP095, Rams Head, Liverpool Road, Walmer Bridge

LP096, Fox Cub, Liverpool Road, Little Hoole

LP097, Dolphin, Marsh Lane, Longton

LP098, The Anchor, Liverpool Road, Longton

LP099, Black Horse, Gregson Lane, Hoghton

LP100, Net’s Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton

LP101, Old Oak, Hoghton Lane, Hoghton

LP102, Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton

LP103, Royal Oak, Riley Green, Hoghton

LP104, Boatyard, Bolton Road, Hoghton

LP105, Nabs Head, Nabs Head Lane, Hoghton

LP106, New Hall Tavern, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury

LP107, Yew Tree, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale

LP108, Robert Peel, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale

LP109, White Bull, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale

LP110, Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton

LP111, Anchor, Croston Road, Lostock Hall

LP112, Victoria, Victoria Street, Lostock Hall

LP113, Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall

LP114, Poachers, Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall

LP115, Walton Fox, Craven Drive, Lostock Hall

LP116, Ye Old Hob Inn, Church Road, Bamber Bridge

LP117, Olde Original Withy Trees, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

LP118, Pump And Truncheon, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

LP119, Peters Bar, School Lane, Bamber Bridge

LP120, The Peartree, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

LP121, Withy Arms, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

LP122, Hospital Inn, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

LP123, Malt’n’Hops, Friday Street, Chorley

LP124, Bretherton Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley

LP125, Railway, Steeley Lane, Chorley

LP126, Spinners Arms, Church Street, Chorley

LP127, Goodwins, Preston Road, Chorley

LP128, Ley Inn, Back Lane, Chorley

LP129, Sea View, Preston Road, Chorley

LP130, The Bay Horse, Preston Road, Chorley

LP131, Roebuck, Water House Green, Chorley

LP132, Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Chorley

LP133, Lord Nelson, Sandy Lane, Chorley

LP134, Beaumont, Clayton Green Road, Chorley

LP135, Malthouse Farm, Moss Lane, Chorley

LP136, Hoghton Arms, Blackburn Road, Chorley

LP137, Hare & Hounds, Bolton Road, Chorley

LP138, Red Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley

LP139, Golden Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley

LP140, Top Lock, Cophurst Lane, Chorley

LP141, Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Chorley

LP142, Lock & Quay, Botany Bay, Chorley

LP143, Spinners Arms, Cowling Brow, Chorley

LP144, Black Horse, Long Lane, Chorley

LP145, Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Chorley

LP146, Yew Tree, Dill Hall Brow, Chorley

LP147, White Horse, Chorley Road, Chorley

LP148, Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Chorley

LP149, Elephant & Castle, Bolton Road, Chorley

LP150, Spinners Arms, Railway Road, Chorley

LP151, Imperial, Union Street, Chorley

LP152, Crown, Chapel Street, Chorley

LP153, Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley

LP154, Sir Henry Tate, New Market Street, Chorley

LP155, White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley

LP156, Rose & Crown, St Thomas’S Road, Chorley

LP157, Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley

LP158, Parkers Arms, Park Road, Chorley

LP159, Pearsons, Market Street, Chorley

LP160, White Bull, Market Street, Chorley

LP161, Potters Arms, Brooke Street, Chorley

LP162, Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley

LP163, Plough, Pall Mall, Chorley

LP164, Minstrel, Eaves Green Road, Chorley

LP165, Red Herring, Mill Lane, Chorley

LP166, Springfield, Spendmore Lane, Chorley

LP167, Alisons Arms, Preston Road, Chorley

LP0168, Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, Chorley

LP169, Plough, Runshaw Lane, Chorley

LP170, Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Chorley

LP171, Euxton Mills, Wigan Road, Chorley

LP172, Bay Horse, Wigan Road, Chorley

LP173, Railway, Wigan Road, Chorley

LP174, Bobbin Mill, Eaton Avenue, Chorley

LP175 Black Horse, Friargate, Preston