The hunt is on to find 2017 Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top ten from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in the paper every day this week stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for your favourite pub here:
LP001, Sir Tom Finney, Central Drive, Penwortham, Preston
LP002, Brown Hare, Milbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston
LP003, Stanley Arms, Lancaster Road
LP004, Golden Cross, Lancaster Road LP005, Old Black Bull, Friargate, Preston
LP006, Olde Dog & Partridge, Friargate
LP007, Black Horse, Friargate, Preston
LP008, Old Vic, Fishergate, Preston
LP009, New Britannia, Heatley Street
LP010, Ale Emporium, Fylde Road, Preston
LP011, The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston
LP012, Sun Inn, Friargate, Preston
LP013, Yates, Church Street, Preston
LP014, Bull & Royal, Church Street, Preston
LP015, The Wellington, Glovers Court
LP016, Fishers, Fishergate, Preston
17, Adelphi, Fylde Street, Preston
LP018, Moorbrook Inn, North Road
LP019, Princess Alice, Cambridge Walk
LP020, New Welcome, Cambridge Walk
LP021, The Station, Butler Street, Preston
LP022, Continental, South Meadow Lane
LP023, Black Bull Inn, Pope Lane, Penwortham
LP024, Pear Tree, Leyland Road, Penwortham
LP025, The Fleece, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
LP026, Wellington, Tulketh Road, Ashton
LP027, Lane Ends, Blackpool Road, Ashton
LP028, Pig And Whistle, Blackpool Road, Lea
LP029, Wheatsheaf, Water Lane, Ashton
LP030, Ribble Pilot, Mariners Way, Ashton
LP031, Baffitos Waterfront, Navigation Way, Ashton
LP032, Brook Tavern, Brook Street
LP033, The Plungington, Lytham Road, Fulwood
LP034, Guild Merchant, Tag Lane, Ingol
LP035, The Plough, Preston Road, Grimsargh
LP036, Norman Jepson, East Link, Fulwood
LP037, Sumners, Watling Street Road, Fulwood
LP038, Withy Trees, Lytham Road, Fulwood
LP039, Sherwood, Sherwood Way, Fulwood
LP040, Anderton Arms, Longsands Lane, Fulwood
LP041, Black Bull, Garstang Road, Fulwood
LP042, Seven Stars, Leyland Lane, Leyland
LP043, Broadfield Arms, Leyland Lane, Leyland
LP044, Barristers, Towngate, Leyland
LP045, Leyland Lion, Hough Lane, Leyland
LP046, The Gables, Hough Lane, Leyland
LP047, Eagle And Child, Church Lane, Leyland
LP048, Withy Arms, Worden Lane, Leyland
LP049, The Queens, Golden Hill Lane, Leyland
LP050, Market Ale House, Hough Lane, Leyland
LP051, Railway At Leyland, Preston Road, Leyland
LP052, Rose of Farrington, Stanfield Lane, Leyland
LP053, Woodsman, Lancaster Lane, Leyland
LP054, New Holly, Lancaster Road, Forton
LP055, Horns Inn, The Avenue, Churchtown
LP056, Punch Bowl Inn, Church Street, Churchtown
LP057, Eagle & Child, High Street, Garstang
LP058, Kings Arms, High Street, Garstang
LP059, Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Garstang
LP060, Crown, High Street, Garstang
LP061, Kenils Arms, Jenils Road, Garstang
LP062, Th’Owd Tithe Barn, Church Street, Garstang
LP063, Farmers Arms, Church Street, Garstang
LP064, Royal Oak, Market Street, Garstang
LP065, Stags Head, Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh
LP066, Grapes Inn, Church Lane, Goosnargh
LP067, Ye Horn’s Inn, Horns Lane, Goosnargh
LP068, Green Man, Silk Mill Lane, Inglewhite
LP069, Alston Arms, Inglewhite Road, Inglewhite
LP070, Tillotsons Arms, Talbot Street, Chipping
LP071, Dog & Partridge, Hesketh Lane, Chipping
LP072, Old Oak, Preston Road, Longridge
LP073, White Bull, Preston Road, Longridge
LP074, Towneley Arms, Berry Lane, Longridge
LP075, Bull & Royal, Derby Road, Longridge
LP076, Forrest Arms, Derby Road, Longridge
LP077, Phantom Winger, Garstang Road, Fulwood
LP078, Plough At Eaves, Eaves Lane, Woodplumpton
LP079, Running Pump, Catforth Road, Woodplumpton
LP080, Wheatsheaf, Woodplumton Road, Woodplumpton
LP081, Ancient Oak, Merrytrees Lane, Cottam
LP082, Smiths Arms, Lea Lane, Lea Town
LP083, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town
LP084, Sitting Goose, Lea Lane, Lea Town
LP085, Hand And Dagger, Salwick Road, Salwick
LP086, Derby Arms, Preston Road, Inskip
LP087, Lea Gate, Blackpool Road, Lea
LP088, Windmill Tavern, Clifton Lane, Clifton
LP089, Smithy Inn, Liverpool Old Road, Much Hoole
LP090, Farmers Arms, Wham Lane, Whitestake
LP091, Black Bull, Liverpool Road, Longton
LP092, Red Lion, Liverpool Road, Longton
LP093, Golden Ball, Liverpool Road, Longton
LP094, Longton Arms, Liverpool Old Road, Walmer Bridge
LP095, Rams Head, Liverpool Road, Walmer Bridge
LP096, Fox Cub, Liverpool Road, Little Hoole
LP097, Dolphin, Marsh Lane, Longton
LP098, The Anchor, Liverpool Road, Longton
LP099, Black Horse, Gregson Lane, Hoghton
LP100, Net’s Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton
LP101, Old Oak, Hoghton Lane, Hoghton
LP102, Boars Head, Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton
LP103, Royal Oak, Riley Green, Hoghton
LP104, Boatyard, Bolton Road, Hoghton
LP105, Nabs Head, Nabs Head Lane, Hoghton
LP106, New Hall Tavern, Cuerdale Lane, Samlesbury
LP107, Yew Tree, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale
LP108, Robert Peel, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale
LP109, White Bull, Victoria Road, Walton le Dale
LP110, Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton
LP111, Anchor, Croston Road, Lostock Hall
LP112, Victoria, Victoria Street, Lostock Hall
LP113, Welcome Tavern, Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall
LP114, Poachers, Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall
LP115, Walton Fox, Craven Drive, Lostock Hall
LP116, Ye Old Hob Inn, Church Road, Bamber Bridge
LP117, Olde Original Withy Trees, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
LP118, Pump And Truncheon, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
LP119, Peters Bar, School Lane, Bamber Bridge
LP120, The Peartree, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
LP121, Withy Arms, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
LP122, Hospital Inn, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge
LP123, Malt’n’Hops, Friday Street, Chorley
LP124, Bretherton Arms, Eaves Lane, Chorley
LP125, Railway, Steeley Lane, Chorley
LP126, Spinners Arms, Church Street, Chorley
LP127, Goodwins, Preston Road, Chorley
LP128, Ley Inn, Back Lane, Chorley
LP129, Sea View, Preston Road, Chorley
LP130, The Bay Horse, Preston Road, Chorley
LP131, Roebuck, Water House Green, Chorley
LP132, Dog Inn, Chorley Old Road, Chorley
LP133, Lord Nelson, Sandy Lane, Chorley
LP134, Beaumont, Clayton Green Road, Chorley
LP135, Malthouse Farm, Moss Lane, Chorley
LP136, Hoghton Arms, Blackburn Road, Chorley
LP137, Hare & Hounds, Bolton Road, Chorley
LP138, Red Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley
LP139, Golden Lion, Blackburn Road, Chorley
LP140, Top Lock, Cophurst Lane, Chorley
LP141, Cavendish Arms, Sandy Lane, Chorley
LP142, Lock & Quay, Botany Bay, Chorley
LP143, Spinners Arms, Cowling Brow, Chorley
LP144, Black Horse, Long Lane, Chorley
LP145, Bay Horse, Babylon Lane, Chorley
LP146, Yew Tree, Dill Hall Brow, Chorley
LP147, White Horse, Chorley Road, Chorley
LP148, Cardwell Arms, Chorley Road, Chorley
LP149, Elephant & Castle, Bolton Road, Chorley
LP150, Spinners Arms, Railway Road, Chorley
LP151, Imperial, Union Street, Chorley
LP152, Crown, Chapel Street, Chorley
LP153, Prince Of Wales, New Market Street, Chorley
LP154, Sir Henry Tate, New Market Street, Chorley
LP155, White Hart, Mealhouse Lane, Chorley
LP156, Rose & Crown, St Thomas’S Road, Chorley
LP157, Fieldfare, Foxhole Road, Chorley
LP158, Parkers Arms, Park Road, Chorley
LP159, Pearsons, Market Street, Chorley
LP160, White Bull, Market Street, Chorley
LP161, Potters Arms, Brooke Street, Chorley
LP162, Hop Pocket, Carr Lane, Chorley
LP163, Plough, Pall Mall, Chorley
LP164, Minstrel, Eaves Green Road, Chorley
LP165, Red Herring, Mill Lane, Chorley
LP166, Springfield, Spendmore Lane, Chorley
LP167, Alisons Arms, Preston Road, Chorley
LP0168, Travellers Rest, Dawbers Lane, Chorley
LP169, Plough, Runshaw Lane, Chorley
LP170, Talbot, Balshaw Lane, Chorley
LP171, Euxton Mills, Wigan Road, Chorley
LP172, Bay Horse, Wigan Road, Chorley
LP173, Railway, Wigan Road, Chorley
LP174, Bobbin Mill, Eaton Avenue, Chorley
LP175 Black Horse, Friargate, Preston
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.