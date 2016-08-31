Surprises galore in store at top awards event

The organisers behind one of Lancashire’s biggest business awards have promised a host of familiar faces to entertain the sell-out crowd at its ceremony next month.

The Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, will announce its winners at a star-studded event at The Blackpool Tower on Friday, September 16.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of awards’ organisers the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said they had signed up a 1980s legend and a more modern entertainer to perform at the event.

She also revealed a star of the big screen would be the host for the evening at the tenth annual awards.

The chief executive said: “The BIBAs has become a permanent fixture in the calendar of Lancashire’s business community because of the calibre of entertainment it provides.

“Not only do we provide a spotlight for the best the county has to offer and then provide them with a sumptuous meal for the evening, we also put on some amazing entertainment.

“There are some big shoes to fill with the likes of Peter Andre, Matt Cardle and Russell Watson having gone before, but I have no doubt the line-up for 2016 will have something for everyone.

“We are working on our two star acts performing a duet which will go down in BIBAs history.”

The BIBAs’ judging panels have selected the winners of its 17 main prize categories while winners have also been selected for its Most Inspiring Young Person Award and its lifetime achievement prize, Lancastrian of the Year.

The Most Inspiring Young Person Award winner has been selected from names put forward via its BIBAs Foundation, the awards’ charitable arm.