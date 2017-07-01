Success for Preston cafe’s big cinema night

A popular Preston city centre cafe was turned into a cinema for the night.
Ham & Jam on Lancaster Road staged Film in the City: an evening of independent films.
The entertainment included two music video shorts by UCLan Film Production graduates, followed by Headless: The Ed Shales Story by Uclan film production graduatesYousef Thami, Liberty Shaw, Jake River Parker and Heather Davenport.
The main feature was One Long Journey, directed by Andy Lawrence.
One Long Journey follows the adventures of Vik Pengilly-Johnson who announces that despite having no money, he will rebuild the broken shell of a river cruiser that he has found in a northern boatyard and then sail it home.
The free event, in associatin with Derelict Arts and Priest Town Brewery, attracted a good crowd to the independent coffee shop.
Ice cream and popcorn replaced the usual daytime offerings to keep the audience happy.
Cafe manager Richard Lowthian said: “It was a really fun night. We transformed the place. Everyone enjoyed it. I would definitely like to do another one.”
One customer said on social media: “Just seen three fab music videos!
“And an award winning film about a man who lost his head ! ( Headless: The Ed Shales Story). Icecreams and popcorn are being served and a few beerios!”
Janette Smith said: “Super night, lovely film. Thank you.”
Sue Moffat said: “Thanks for a great night!”
Ham and Jam describes itself as ‘A welcome retreat from a busy life’.