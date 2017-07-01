Success for Preston cafe’s big cinema night

A popular Preston city centre cafe was turned into a cinema for the night.

​Ham & Jam on Lancaster Road staged Film in the City: an evening of independent films.

The entertainment included two music video shorts by UCLan Film Production graduates, followed by Headless: The Ed Shales Story by Uclan film production graduatesYousef Thami, Liberty Shaw, Jake River Parker and Heather Davenport​.

The main feature was One Long Journey​, directed by Andy Lawrence​.

One Long Journey follows the adventures of Vik Pengilly-Johnson who announces that despite having no money, he will rebuild the broken shell of a river cruiser that he has found in a northern boatyard and then sail it home.

The free event, in associatin with Derelict Arts and Priest Town Brewery, attracted a good crowd to the independent coffee shop.

Ice cream and popcorn replaced the usual daytime offerings to keep the audience happy.

Cafe manager Richard Lowthian said: “It was a really fun night. We transformed the place. Everyone enjoyed it. I would definitely like to do another one.”

One customer said on social media: “Just seen three fab music videos!

“And an award winning film about a man who lost his head ! ( Headless: The Ed Shales Story). Icecreams and popcorn are being served and a few beerios!”

Janette Smith said: “Super night, lovely film. Thank you.”

Sue Moffat said: “Thanks for a great night!”

Ham and Jam describes itself as ‘A welcome retreat from a busy life’.