Staff brush up on DIY to help children’s charity

Kindhearted volunteers from a Chorley-based software testing consultancy teamed up with Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey Hospital for a makeover project.

The seven staff from ROQ rolled up their sleeves and picked up a brush to freshen up one of the family apartments used by families of critically ill children treated at the Liverpool children’s hospital.

It is the second time ROQ has offered its DIY services to Ronald McDonald House, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting good causes.

The company has in place an initiative to donate money to charities supported by its team, and presented Ronald McDonald House with £600.

ROQ Employee Relations Manager, Sarah Jane Riggott, said: “As a company, ROQ has always supported causes close to our team’s hearts.

“We are delighted to help out at Ronald McDonald House and it is great to see our Community Ambassadors reaching out to such a wonderful charity. The ROQ team always have fun together, taking part in projects like this outside of work.”

Lynne Wright, Operations Manager at Ronald McDonald House, added: “We are delighted that ROQ have chosen us as their charity.

The dedication and support they have shown over the past year is remarkable. We would like to thank everyone for their commitment with a special thanks from our families.”