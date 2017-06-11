Smart new aparthotel planned for Preston city centre

​Plans have been submitted to turn a building near Preston city centre into an aparthotel.

Applicant Zaheer Hussain, of St Martins Road, Preston, has submitted plans for the property in Spring Bank to Preston Council.

“The property .... is currently in a relatively dilapidated state.”

He and agents RSCE Consulting Engineers want Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations associated with change of use from a house in multiple occupation to a seven-bed aparthotel.

They also want to replace railings to the front .

The applicants say the building is currently in a poor state and the development will enhance the area.

The property is a Grade II Listed Building and located within the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area.

The proposed works to the property would require Local Authority Listed Building and Conservation Area Co nsents, in addition to and independently from any Planning Permissions and Building Regulations approvals which may be required.

A schedule of work has been set out for work required to provide seven independent apartments.

There are also plans for a common kitchen area and common access to front and rear, corridors, stairwells and landings.

A report by the engineering consultants says: “The building was originally constructed and used as a single dwelling house.

“More recently it has evidently been used for multiple occupation.

“The property has remained vacant for several years previously and is currently in a relatively dilapidated state.

“The proposed development should have no adverse material impact upon the special interest and character of the Conservation Area,” adds the report.