Shortlist revealed for Lancashire Tourism Superstar

The three finalists now going to a public vote for the title of Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2017 have been named.

The accolade is the only award in the Lancashire Tourism Awards to be nominated and decided by the public.

This special award aims to highlight the contribution of outstanding individuals who have made a real impact on the visitor experience of Lancashire but whose actions and achievements, may sometimes have gone unnoticed.

This year’s finalists are: David Brayshaw, of Morecambe Carnival, pictured, Laura Johnson, of craft fairs organiser Crafty Vintage, pictured top, ; and Harriet Roberts, of Blackburn Business Improvement District.

The public vote is now open with everyone invited to vote for the finalist they feel is most deserving of the Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2017 award.

The award will be presented to the overall winner of the vote, at the Lancashire Tourism Awards at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Thursday November 9.

You can vote for your winner via the awards website Lancashiretourismawards.com

Votes must be cast by midnight on Thursday October 19.

Ruth Connor, Chief Executive of organisers Marketing Lancashire said: “Visitors to Lancashire are increasing every year and have now reached 67 million.

“It is thanks to colleagues and partners, like our Tourism Superstar finalists, that we are attracting new and returning visitors to Lancashire.”

Ms Connor added: “Through their creativity, their understanding of the visitor experience and with an unstoppable commitment to great customer service, each of our finalists is demonstrating the ‘where life feels good’ message that we champion as part of Lancashire’s incredible tourism offer.”