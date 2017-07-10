Regional accolade for Kirkham businesswoman

A well-known Lancashire businesswoman has scooped another accolade.

Barclays has announced the North West award winners for its inaugural Celebrating Women in Business Awards.

And amongst them was Lancashire businesswoman Janet Thornton, chief of Kirkham-based Inspired Energy.

The awards, aimed at senior business women and businesses operating across all sectors and sizes in the North West, attracted over 100 nominations which were shortlisted to 23 finalists from across the region.

Janet, CEO at Inspired Energy Plc, a market leading energy advisory service, was named as North West Woman of the Year Medium Business recognising her achievements for growing a business from scratch in a traditionally male dominated sector.

A fierce self-starter, Janet left school at 16 to support her mother and two older siblings, setting up the business from nothing.

It now turns over £21.5 million, with strong year on year growth, with 42 per cent growth achieved in 2015.

Clare Roberts, Chief Executive, Kids Planet Day Nurseries was named as North West Woman of the Year SME.

Marnie Millard, CEO at Nichols Plc, the international soft drinks business based in Newton-Le Willows, was named as North West Woman of the Year Larger Business.

Victoria Molyneux, Managing Director at Want That Trend Ltd, an online fashion company based in Stockport was named as North West Woman of the Year Rising Star

Karen Jackson, CEO, Roberts Jackson, a law firm based in Wilmslow, was named as Professional North West Woman of the Year,

Jo McGrath, Founder & Managing Director, Enterprise Stuff Ltd, an agency for social change, supporting people with ideas for new social enterprises was named as Woman of the Year .