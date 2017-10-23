Project update: Cuerden development moves on

North West-based Roundhouse Properties is developing and attracting businesses to the Momentum Business Park at Cuerden, near Bamber Bridge.

What’s happening?

An Open Day was held at Momentum to celebrate all the units in Phase 1 of the development being sold off plan. Some of the new prospective owners met with local dignitaries, VIPs and business leaders who turned out to show their support for the scheme and to take a first look at the progress being made on the development by Roundhouse Properties.

Work on the 15,550 sq ft site is well under way and the first units will be ready for occupation by March 2018.

The first phase of the development comprises 22 flexible units starting from 650 sq ft, suitable for industrial, warehouse, office and storage and distribution, or a combination thereof.

The development is located at South Rings, Bamber Bridge, close to the M6, the M65 and the M61. It is also part of the important wider Cuerden Strategic Site. An Ikea store and other major businesses will eventually be occupying buildings nearby.

What happens next?

Preparatory work on phase two is also well under way. Subject to the weather, building work should begin in January. A third phase is also being considered.

Here’s what they say:

Jeremy Lefton of Roundhouse Properties said: “The development at Momentum @ Cuerden has been a resounding success with demand far outweighing supply, so much so, we already have a waiting list for Phase 2.”

Danny Pinkus, Partner at commercial property consultants Robert Pinkus & Co said, “We are extremely excited to be marketing Momentum @ Cuerden and delighted that the development is being driven forward by occupier demand.”