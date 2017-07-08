Preston trampoline centre jumping for joy

A popular city centre attraction has been given the seal of approval by planners.

The Energi Trampoline Park at Queens Retail Park was given a two-year temporary permission by Preston Council in 2015.

Now its planning committee has agreed to make the use permanent.

Four entrepreneurs forked out more than £750,000 and used more than 70,000 springs to build the state-of- the-art 25,000 square foot 174-trampoline hub.

The indoor child-friendly, health-focused super hub is the brainchild of couple Steve and Beverley Butterfield from Wrea Green and Andy and Helen Ince from Manchester.

The centre opened its doors in 2015 and the owners could hardly believe the massive response when the park first opened.

The first of its kind in the city, the trampoline park was besieged with bookings.

Preston planning committee was told this week that no objections had been received to the business continuing and there were no traffic or highway concerns. Members agreed to make the change of use granted to the site two years ago permanent.

Energi Trampoline Park employs around 50 staff and attracts customers from a wide area.

Operators have said the indoor trampoline park attracted users of all ages.“

“It’s something that all the family can do and it keeps you fit,” says Beverley Butterfield.

“The kids are keeping fit without even realising it.”