Preston’s radio advert hits the airwaves

Business chiefs in Preston have unveiled the city’s new Christmas radio advert.

Preston Business Improvement District made the 20-second advert to invite people from across the region to “Make It Preston this Christmas”

It will feature on Smooth, The Bay , 2BR and The Wave radio stations.

The advert will run from now until Christmas.

A TV advert is also being finalised for the Granada region.

Heather Small of M People and The Real Thing are among the artists at the Lights switch-on in Preston city centre on November 26.

The advert is here: https://soundcloud.com/bid-1-3/make-it-preston-this-christmas