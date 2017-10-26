Preston's new Market Hall will have free loos

Unlike most other towns in Lancashire and elsewhere, when the new covered Market Hall opens in Preston the new loos will be free.

The current indoor market – due to be demolished once work has finished on the new market hall – has had a total of 10 toilets for male and female use since it was built in the 1970s.

When the new state-of the - art hall opens shortly before Christmas, it will have five brand new self-contained toilets.

A Preston Council spokesman said of the five self-contained units, one would be fully accessible with baby change facilities.

Each unit has a wash hand basin and dryer.

And unlike many others areas, where the self-contained toilets normally open after inserting 20p, the loos in the market hall will be free.

A spokesman said: “The number is proportionate to the size of the market hall. “They are individual and for use by both sexes and are free to use for markets customers.”

The new Market Hall, which is currently under construction, is a modern glass and timber-clad pavilion style building.

It is designed to complement the larger listed Victorian market canopy which it’s located under. The remainder of the space beneath the canopy will continue to operate as an outdoor market during the day and flexible event and performance space in the evening.

The old indoor market hall, which was opened in 1973, will be knocked down as part of the refurbishment.