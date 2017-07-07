Preston post office to close for modernisation

A Preston Post Office is set to close for modernisation but will reopen with extended opening hours and extra services.

The Larches Post Office on Elswick Road, Ashton-On-Ribble is due to close for the work at 5.30pm on Monday July 24 and will reopen on August 3.

During the closure the nearest post offices will be the Blackpool Road Post Office, 592 Blackpool Road, Ashton and Ashton Lane Ends Post Office, 212 Tulketh Brow.

When it reopens, the new look Post Office service will be available seven days a week during the store’s opening hours, 7am to 8pm; Monday – Saturday and 9am to 2pm on Sunday.

This is an extra 37 hours a week more than previously offered including all day Saturday and Sunday opening.

Customers will be able to access a range of services including bill payment, banking, benefits and travel money, banking services for personal customers and small businesses, postage, home shopping returns and Local Collect.

Other services include withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can pay bill, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

John Hollywood, Post Office Area Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.”

He added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”