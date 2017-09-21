Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings in Blackpool trade park swoop

Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings has seen his property group Northern Trust snap up the Clifton Trade Park in Blackpool.

The estate off Cornford Road has a mix of industrial units totalling 34,479 sq ft.

Northern Trust was advised by B8 Real Estate on the deal and bought it from Murphy Young.

The modern multi-let industrial estate comprises a mixture of industrial/trade counter units and studio office suites.

John Burrows of B8 Real Estate said “The estate has a good occupancy record with many long-standing occupiers, demonstrating both the quality of the accommodation and strength of the location, with excellent access to both the M55 and Blackpool town centre. “We have recently released our bi-annual Market Report, which shows continued occupier demand across the SME market, as a continued lack of supply has resulted in low void rates and increased rental levels across the region.”

The new estate bolsters Northern Trust’s portfolio in Blackpool, which already owns Blackpool and Fylde Industrial Estate covering 69,140 sq ft.