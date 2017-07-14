Preston music festival to return bigger and better

Prestfest is to return next year as a weekend-long celebration of music and fun.

Last weekend Preston’s Flag Market was transformed into a concert arena as thousands of people flocked to the city to enjoy performances from two international DJ’s.

Now Prestfest’s success has led to the event being staged again next year over the early May Bank Holiday Weekend from May 4-6.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District, said: “We’ll be using our learnings from this year’s event and building on Prestfest to arrange something befitting of Preston – across the whole weekend.

“This will be done through BID working with the group that assisted us in arranging last weekend’s night time event and drafting in colleagues from the retail sector to support and assist with the daytime events.

“The event aims will remain much the same – support city centre businesses and provide an opportunity for them to trade up, stage something quality that’s affordable and bring people together to celebrate the city.”

Last weekend Fatman Scoop flew in from America, and international performer Tom Zanetti was also there to headline the festival, supported by some of Preston’s own top DJ’s. The Saturday night event saw people travelling in from across the North West and from Northampton, Cumbria and even Watford.

During the daytime there was a popular Let’s Cook Live event featuring soap star and Celebrity Masterchef contestant Scott Maslen, CBeebies star Katy Ashworth and ITV’s Dean Edwards.

The free family event kicked off the Prestfest event and gave organisers food for thought for the future.