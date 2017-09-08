Preston business centre office pods plan could begin later this year

Office pods, created from shipping containers, could be the shape of things to come at a Preston business centre.

Office pods, created from shipping containers, could be the shape of things to come at a Preston business centre.

The owners of Cotton Court, developed from a 166-year-old spinning mill off Church Street, have come up with the idea of offering start-up businesses a cost-effective private office space.

The Cotton Pods have been created by designers from the Frank Whittle Partnership (FWP) in Preston and will be built out of 20-foot containers stacked over two levels.

A planning application has been submitted to Preston Council and work could begin later this year if approved.

Owner Robert Binns said: “Since Cotton Court’s conversion to a business centre, we have been the catalyst for a significant number of start-up businesses and more than 50 new jobs have been created as a direct spin off. Our aim is to continue to act as an incubator for hungry, bright young entrepreneurs and give them the space and support to realise their ambitions in business.”