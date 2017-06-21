Power cut to more than 1,000 homes

A power cut left more than 1,000 customers without electricity in North Preston, Garstang and Wyre this morning.

The unplanned power cut was caused by damage to underground cables by a third party, say Electricity North West.

Power was restored to the majority of customers by around 10am, however more than 65 customers remain without electricity.

A spokesperson for Electricity North West, said: “Third party damage to one of our underground electricity cables caused the loss of power to around 1,061 customers in Preston this morning at 9am.

“Engineers quickly arrived onsite to ensure the area was safe and restored power to the majority of customers at 9.50am. We’ll remain onsite to repair the cable and we’re hoping to restore power to the remaining 65 customers as soon as possible.

“If customers would like any further information they can contact us 24/7 on the new free national number 105, or 0800 15 4141 or on Twitter or Facebook.”