Hundreds of homes in central Preston have been without electricity after a fault in the power grid.

Around 250 homes in the PR1 postcode had their power cut off earlier this morning.

Electricity North West said the power cut was caused by a fault in the grid.

After engineers spent about two hours working on the problem, power was restored and all homes should now have their electricity restored.

Anyone who is still cut off is asked to contact Electricity North West on 105.