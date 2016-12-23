Plans approved for new Lancashire housing development

Planning has been approved for a new housing development that developers say will set new standards for family living.

Preston-based Kingswood Homes has linked up with award winning Hemingway Design, led by Gerardine Hemingway and Wayne Hemingway, and architects ID Partnership to create a new community of barn-inspired homes set around two interlinking village greens.

The houses have been specifically designed and developed for the site with a variety of exterior finishes and internal layouts and will sit around rural landscaped courtyards or facing the open space.

Called Green Hills to reflect the surrounding views the development will also have new cycle ways and footpaths to incorporate the existing Witton Weavers Way as well as a new community hub.

The scheme, on Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn, will provide 167 detached and semi-detached properties as part of the wider Gib Lane masterplan was approved by Blackburn and Darwen Council, with members praising the commitment to design and open green space.

Paul Jones managing director at Kingswood Homes, said: “We are incredibly excited about this project and grateful for the support of the Borough Council as we try to create a really inspiring new place to live. We aim to combine the build quality for which Kingswood is known with the design flair and place-making of Hemingway Design and make the most of this lovely setting.

“The first phase of 61 properties will have no less than 41 different designs so it will be the complete opposite of an estate with identikit little boxes. These will be aspirational, attainable properties for people looking for quality of life and a new house they will be proud to call home.”