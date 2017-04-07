Opening hours change for supermarket refit

Opening hours at a major supermarket in Fulwood have been temporarily changed to allow a store refit.

The 24-hour Asda on East Way will be temporarily closing at 10pm, Monday-Thursday for eight weeks to allow the £1.7m refurbishment to take place.

The store will be open at its usual hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The refurbishment will include redesigned meat, fish and pizza counters as well as improvements to the George Home and Fashion departments.

Fulwood General Store Manager, Martyn Stainton said: “It is great that we have the opportunity to improve the store so our customers can have the best possible shopping experience with us.

"To cause as little disruption to our customers' weekly routines, most of the work will be carried out during the evening.

"This means that we will be temporarily closing the store between Monday and Thursday through the night, but it will be open as normal on Fridays and at weekends.

"We can’t wait for everyone to see our newly designed George Fashion and Home departments along with our different counters around the store.

"In addition to services we already offer, we are pleased that we will be launching our new Scan and Go checkout technology for an easier way to shop.

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst the enhancements take place, feel free to contact the store if you have any questions. I hope that everyone enjoys the improvements being made to the store over the coming weeks.

The new look store will return to its normal opening hours on May 28.

Full store opening hours are as follows:

Mon – Thurs 7am – 10pm

Friday 7am – (24 hours)

Sat (24 hours) – 10pm

Sun 10.30am – 4.30pm - excluding Easter Sunday