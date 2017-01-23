Opening date for new Preston coffee shop

Costa is due to open in the former HSBC bank in Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, on February 7.

Bosses say the old walk-in safe door of the bank has been maintained, meaning customers will be able to sit within the original safe once the coffee shop has opened.

It is due to create 12 new jobs.

A Costa spokesman said: “We are looking forward to being a part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”

Work is well under way on the conversion, after permission was granted last year.