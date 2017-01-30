Newly weds chauffeur driven in blues and twos after wedding day crash drama

If marriage is a life sentence, it is a good job police officers were on the scene to get newlyweds Georgia Mai and Emmott Garnett to their wedding reception on time.

For they arrived at their wedding do in a chauffeur driven...police car after their bridal car was involved in a road accident on the way there.

Georgia and Emmott Garnett with their son Arlo after tying the knot at Burnley Register Office

Georgia (23) said: “The whole day was quite surreal but this made it even more so.

“I still can’t quite believe it happened to us.”

Disaster struck on Saturday after the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at Burnley Register Office. They had chosen a chauffeur driven vintage 1970s Rover to take them to their reception at Cafe Cargo in Foulridge but as they made their way along Colne Road in Burnley a car crashed into their vehicle, bringing them to an abrupt halt.

Georgia, who works as a sales consultant at Next in Colne, said: “We were really enjoying the first few minutes of being married when it all came to a stop when a car just pulled out from the side of the road and went straight into the Rover.

“It was a real shock and in the impact I banged my head on the roof of the car.”

Georgia rang the police who were on the scene within minutes as the Rover was blocking the road.

She said: “It was the first chance I had to use my married name although I never expected it to be so soon and in such a dramatic way.”

After seeing the plight of the couple, PC Pete Haworth offered to drive them in his patrol car to the reception.

Georgia said: “It felt very strange being in a police car and my dress filled the entire back of it.

“It certainly wasn’t how we expected to start married life!’

The bride and her groom, who is 30 and lead singer with the band The Folkestra, arrived half an hour late for their do and their family, friends and other guests had gathered outside to greet them.

Georgia added: “We hadn’t been able to get in touch with anyone to let them know what was happening so they thought we had arranged the police car for the day.”

The rest of the day went without a hitch for the happy couple, who live in Colne and have a 10-month-old son called Arlo. They are now planning a honeymoon in Loch Lomond and praying there are no dramas.