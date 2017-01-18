New restaurant set to open its doors in Preston

A new restaurant is to open its doors in Preston after a £100,000 investment.

Smoke & Grill is hoped to open by the end of next month, on the site of a former shop in Walker Street.

Munna Bhai Tailor is aiming to turn the eatery into the “heartbeat” of the area, aimed primarily at students as well as visitors from across the city.

The new venture is expected to sell hot drinks and desserts from local bakers, as well as a menu based on grilled meats cooked on an open grill.

Mr Tailor, 30, who divides his time between India, China and Preston, said he was excited about the new restaurant, which is hoped to create 12 new jobs.

He said it will bring a disused building back to life, and said he hoped for it to become an “oasis” for the people of Preston.

It will initially open from 10am to 11pm, with bosses also hoping to come up with a hot breakfast menu for the future.

Mr Tailor said: “The market audience is primarily the student population but I would like Smoke & Grill to be an all inclusive establishment with a customer base which reflects our truly cosmopolitan city.

“I’m definitely excited, I’m spending circa £100k in bringing this disused building back to life and not just bringing it to life, I hope it will become a heartbeat of the surrounding area.” He added: “My dream is for it to be an oasis, retreat for the patron from the hustle, bustle and strain that comes from life, be it a life of a student or labourer or professional.”

An opening date is to be confirmed, with Mr Tailor aiming for the end of February.