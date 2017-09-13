New jewellery store set to open in Preston’s St George’s shopping centre

The official opening of a sparkling new collaboration of jewellers is taking place in Preston on Thursday (September 4, 2017).

Peter Jackson’s Thomas Sabo store in the St George’s shopping centre will be having a grand opening party in store.

The German-based company has teamed up with Lancashire jeweller Peter to create an “absolutely stunning” new shop.

Family-owned Jackson’s, who have been in Preston city centre since 1982, have been showcasing the Thomas Sabo collection for a number of years .

The new store will be the culmination of that close partnership.

A Thomas Sabo spokesman said that as well as live music, competitions and prize draws there will also be lots of interactive opportunities for guests on Thursday night.

Managing director Peter Jackson said recently: “This is a really exciting addition to the Preston shopping scene and we are delighted to be working with one of the most highly respected jewellery brands in the world.

Sabo has 312 shops on five continents worldwide. It also works with 2,800 trade partners together with airlines and cruise operators.

The capture of the global brand has also thrilled St George’s Centre general manager Andrew Stringer who said: “This is a hugely popular brand of jewellery, so it’s an excellent addition to our tenant line-up.”

John Crossick, managing director of Thomas Sabo UK and Ireland, commented: “Thomas Sabo has always been a champion of town centre retailing and supporting local businesses.