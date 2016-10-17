New energy firm launches

A former energy expert from Fylde coast-based Inenco has teamed up with two directors at a Preston digital marketing agency to launch a new brand into the SME energy switching space, with plans to create 50 jobs.

Headed by former Inenco Group board director, Anthony Mayall, 42, Preston-based SwitchMy.com is an online comparison and switching service designed to meet the growing needs of small to medium sized businesses looking to lower business overheads.

Switching suppliers is commonplace among domestic consumers but is an evolving concept in the B2B arena with switching reported as low as 15 per cent amongst users. SwitchMy has acquired access to more than 20 UK business energy suppliers enabling it to save an average of over £3,000 for customers.

Launching with its core business of gas and electricity comparison, SwitchMy will also provide a number of other switching services for SMEs, including merchant services and its soon-to-launch telecommunications arm.

Backed by Motionlab CEO Simon Iredale and managing director Steven Ormand, the new firm has a no cold calling policy.

Anthony Mayall said: “We are very excited to bring this fresh and vibrant brand to market during what is a crucial period for the UK energy sector.

“Thousands of businesses are needlessly wasting millions of pounds on gas and electricity every year by not shopping around for a cheaper supplier. “

Motionlab CEO, Simon Iredale said: “All business owners are fed up of being called every day by telecoms, energy, insurance companies trying to sell us something we don’t need.

“We live in a society of empowerment where the user educates themselves on benefits and makes informed choices.”