Multi-million pound plans to store gas in Wyre still moving forward

The company which intends to store millions of cubic metres of gas in salt caverns under Wyre says plans are pressing ahead.

Halite Energy says it is holding “confidential” discussions with parties which will provide funding for the multi- million pound scheme. Two years ago Halite Energy was controversially given the green light by the Government to go ahead with the controversial plan despite massive local opposition.

Halite Energy continues to hold confidential discussions with potential investment partners about the project.

Although things have gone quiet during the time since then, the company says it is moving forward.

Halite aims to carve out 19 salt caverns near Preesall and store up to 900 million cubic metres of gas to add 20 per cent to the national storage capacity.

The plans have proved contentious and versions of the scheme, previously proposed under the name Canatxx, were rejected by the Government three times before getting the go ahead.

Objectors to the plans have cited concerns over health and safety, believing it would not be safe to store gas within half of miles of homes.

Apart from worries from the Over Wyre villages of Knott End, Preesall, Pilling and Hambleton, the scheme would also be close to Fleetwood, just across from the River Wyre estuary.

This week, Keith Budinger, chief executive of Halite Energy, said: “Halite Energy continues to hold confidential discussions with potential investment partners about the project.

“Meanwhile, the project development plan continues, which is mainly pre-construction work.”

And Mr Budinger has reiterated the company’s commitment to ensuring that the project is built safely, in line with Health and Safety Executive and Environment agency requirements.”

Residents say there has been little new information about the plans.