MP Mark Hendrick says foreign students benefit Preston

Preston MP Mark Hendrick has warned that leaving the European Union could seriously disadvantage British universities seeking to attract foreign students.

Speaking in the House of Commons this week the MP also stressed the value foreign students add to Preston noting: “The University of Central Lancashire in Preston has many thousands of foreign students, who very much enrich the city and bring it to life.

“Once they leave the UK and go back to their countries of origin, these students become some of our best ambassadors and, whether they go into industry or government, their experience in the UK always makes them very positive about the future.”

He intervened again in debate to stress: “Many mainland European universities now offer courses in English. Our leaving the European Union will significantly disadvantage British universities in attracting foreign students.”